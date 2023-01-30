Driver shot, crashes on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit that left a driver injured.

The incident was reported in the southbound M-10 lanes at West Grand Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the agency.

A 38-year-old Detroit man driving an SUV was struck three times and crashed along the freeway, he said.

"Right now we’re not exactly sure what brought this on or if this was a shooting between two parties," Shaw said. "Not sure on the motive yet."

The driver was hospitalized in stable condition, Shaw said. "We're hoping ... he ends up being a little bit more cooperative in going to help us solve exactly what was going on at the time of the incident and possibly maybe even finding a suspect for us."

No other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes were briefly closed, sparking traffic backups, as authorities towed the vehicle and recovered evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call MSP at 1-855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

"That will help us out a great deal trying to figure out exactly what happened here," Shaw said.