Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing

Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was not turned over to them in the nine months since charges were issued, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.

The Detroit Police Department did not respond for comment.

Calvin Lamont Pickett Jr., 43, of Bloomfield Hills and Fadi Abi-Fakhreddine, 58, of Ypsilanti were both charged in March 2022 with conducting a criminal enterprise, 12 counts of intent to pass a false vehicle title and 12 counts of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Prosecutors accused the two men of using fraudulent paperwork to cover up car thefts and crushing stolen vehicles.

They had been scheduled for a preliminary exam, where prosecutors must prove they have enough probable cause to send the case to trial, on Jan. 18 when the officer showed up with a box of unseen evidence, according to court records. 36th District Court Judge Robert Archer dismissed the case instead of holding the preliminary exam.

"The judge ruled that because the case had been pending for a year the defense should have had the discovery material," Miller wrote in an email.

The assistant prosecutor on the case had only been assigned to it a week before the scheduled preliminary exam Jan. 18, Miller said. She did not know why the evidence had not been given to prosecutors and defense attorneys, but said the prosecutor's office would be reviewing the case to find out.

Prosecutors are also reviewing the case to determine if it will be reissued, Miller said.

