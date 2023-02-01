Detroit man out on bond in teen's shooting arrested for domestic violence, police say

Torrion Hudson, who was charged with choking and shooting a teen last month at a Detroit gas station and then released on bond, is facing new charges in connection with another attack, officials announced Tuesday.

"It is alleged that he has violated his bond resulting from an arrest for domestic violence involving the mother of his child and her mother," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

In a news conference, Detroit police Chief James White confirmed Hudson, 22, was arrested Monday.

An emergency motion to revoke the Detroit man's bond is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday before Judge Patricia Jefferson in 36th District Court, prosecutors said.

"Given the nature of his initial crime, he should not have been out and allowed out on the street," White told reporters.

Hudson is accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore in late December and leading police on a car chase through six precincts and into Monroe County.

Moore was discharged from the hospital after undergoing four surgeries after the bullet hit her lungs, her mother said. The family started a GoFundMe to help raise money for medical expenses.

Hudson was arrested on charges including armed robbery and assault with intent to murder.

He was released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond on Jan. 11. Bond initially was set at $1 million, but was lowered at a bond redetermination hearing on Dec. 28, which was not contested during a hearing on Jan. 5.

His bond remained the same after an emergency hearing at 36th District Court to amend and increase it, though he was ordered to wear a GPS tether and remain on house arrest.

At the time of bond reduction, Moore's mother, Keta Moore, said her daughter was afraid and has been affected mentally as well as physically since the attack.

"He's already shown what he's capable of doing and what more he can do," Keta Moore said. "It's not fair to the victims. It's not fair to the 99% of people who live in this wonderful city of Detroit to be re-victimized by these criminals and the courts are allowing it to happen."

In his remarks Tuesday, White did not detail the latest incident involving Hudson but said the pregnant woman he allegedly assaulted was in serious condition.

The chief noted that while some critics have argued about bail reform to help non-violent offenders, "this is not a non-violent offender. This is somebody who has now victimized three women in our community."

Hudson's release followed public safety officials concerns about suspects being released with tethers in Wayne County as they await court proceedings. In early December, at least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County were free on bond with GPS tethers, an "unprecedented" number, public safety officials say.