Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit

An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said.

They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.

The train travels roundtrip between Pontiac and Chicago three times daily with stops in Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, and Detroit. The first train to leave Pontiac departs before 6 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Chicago at about 10:30 a.m.

