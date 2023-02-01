Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 Southwest Detroit programs

The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in Southwest Detroit.

The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides of the border. Last year, the project team accepted several new proposals and undertook more community consultation to prioritize initiatives. The $1.7 million will be invested in community partnerships, economic benefits, community safety and connections, aesthetics and landscaping. The money will be allocated in the next two years.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is at the midway point of its five-year term. By 2019, the project team partnered with 65 U.S. and Canadian organizations to deliver the two components of the community benefits plan, workforce development and the participation strategy and neighborhood infrastructure strategy.

Approximately $10 million has been allocated to 29 projects in Windsor and Detroit.

“New trees, art installations, supports for small businesses, youth programming and improvements to homes, parks and community hubs are a few initiatives that are already empowering the local communities to implement their vision for the future," said Heather Grondin, vice president of corporate affairs and external relations for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. "We can’t wait to see similar successes stemming from these new programs in the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan.”

The new Southwest Detroit organizations that will be receiving funding in the next two years include:

Southwest Detroit Youth Programming at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation: This will fund after-school and summer programming to youth at DHDC and the Delray Community Center.

Southwest Detroit Small Business Support through Puente Cultural Integration, LLC: This is a supporting bilingual programming in English and Spanish including coaching, technical assistance, networking events, workshops, collaborative marketing and marketplace opportunities for entrepreneurs in Southwest Detroit.

Small Business Center Improvements for the Southwest Detroit Business Association: This will include the creation of an updated meeting space and technology hub for small businesses.

Southwest Detroit Business Summit: To provide a half-day event for area businesses and entrepreneurs to leverage the future operation of the Gordie Howe International Bridge for tourism and business.

Youth Environmental Program through The Greening of Detroit: This supports the TreeKeepers Kids Program, an environmental education designed to engage students in three Southwest Detroit schools.

Sandy Gaytan, director of youth development at DHDC, said they're excited to expand their programming with the new funding.

"This funding will allow us to expand our programming and the age groups we serve in Southwest Detroit and surrounding communities, to include youth in grades K-5th in our overall programs. Our goal with this project is to integrate a STEM pipeline from K-12th and beyond, offering youth an avenue for exploration and creativity, whilelearning and having fun through after-school and summer programming.”

Lionel Bradford, president and CEO of The Greening of Detroit, said the funding was essential to "providing students with the guidance, materials and the tools necessary to restore greenspaces through planting trees and environmental education programs."

Here is a visual update of the bridge's construction from Tuesday.

"This announcement is a prime example of what authentic, sustained community engagement can yield," said Gabriela Santiago-Romero, District 6 City Council member. "WDBA and Bridging North America’s continued investment in the communities on both sides of the border continue to be driven by feedback from, and in response to the needs of, frontline residents. I am proud of our residents for their continued engagement and advocacy and can’t wait to see the impact these new projects will have on the Delray and southwest Detroit communities."

Officially, the opening date of the $5.7 billion bridge remains the end of 2024, but talks are ongoing to determine whether delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could push back the date, according to Tara Carson, a spokeswoman for the Windsor-Bridge Authority.

At a Canadian press event in late November, Michael Hatchell, head of Bridging North America, said while no "final date" has been agreed upon, he anticipates a change in the target date when the bridge will open, according to various Canadian press reports.

"I would expect it to be in 2025, for sure," Hatchell said, according to various Canadian media reports including the CBC.

The ad-hoc group of firms called Bridging North America, BNA, has a contractual obligation to build and complete the bridge project by the end of 2024.

Construction started in October 2018, more than 20 years after the idea was first proposed.

In June 2012, the Canadian government and the state of Michigan signed the Crossing Agreement, which created the framework for Canada’s and Michigan’s roles and responsibilities for the binational infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border. The agreement provided a framework for Canada to establish to design, construct, finance, operate and maintain the new international bridge crossing between Windsor and Detroit. The bridge will be co-owned by the government of Canada and the state of Michigan, while the Michigan I-75 interchange will be owned by the state of Michigan.

