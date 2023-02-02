Detroit police seek suspect who fired at house on west side

Police on Thursday said they are asking for help to identify a man who fired multiple shots at a house on Detroit's west side last month.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened at about 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, in the 8100 block of Lauder Street near Tireman and Hubbell avenues, officials said. However, a 14-year-old girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man exited the passenger side of a gray Jeep Cherokee and fired multiple shots at the house. He then got back inside the SUV, which drove away, and was last seen heading west on Belton Street.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt at the time. The Jeep had tinted windows and black rims, they also said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

