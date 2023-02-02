Detroit police seek tips on suspects in Jan. east side store robberies

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the men who twice robbed a Family Dollar store on the city's east side last month.

Officials said the suspects robbed the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road near East Outer Drive on Jan. 20 and Jan. 29. The first robbery happened at about noon and the second was at about 7:18 p.m.

During the first robbery, the suspects entered the store, grabbed tobacco products, and assaulted a 37-year-old male store employee as they left. During the second incident, the same suspects entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers, and then fled.

Investigators said in both incidents the suspects drove away in a black vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the robberies should call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez