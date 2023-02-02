Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy

A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors.

The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.

A 15-year-old boy faces the same charges in connection with the boy's death.

Detroit police were sent at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 to a hotel in the 5770 block of Southfield Freeway in Detroit for a report of a shooting, according to the press release. They found the 15-year-old victim dead in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The 16-year-old allegedly shot into the hotel room multiple times, then fled the scene. He was arrested Tuesday by Detroit police, Miller said. He was remanded Thursday to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

