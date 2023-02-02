Suspect sought in January double shooting in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a January shooting that left two people wounded.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were shot around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 while driving in a Dodge Journey near Joy and Grand River on the city's west side, the police department said in a statement.

The victims drove to the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct, where officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported them to a hospital.

The woman has since been released but the man is still being treated for his injuries, officials said.

Authorities learned the gunman was a backseat passenger in a silver Cadillac with blue tape atop the windshield, according to the release.

A description was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at (313) 596-1040. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.