Attempted traffic stop leads to weapons, stolen vehicle and arrest, MSP says

Detroit — Michigan State Police seized weapons and a stolen vehicle, and arrested a man who fled on foot following a high speed chase after a traffic stop, police said.

A Metro South trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding around 9 p.m. Wednesday near eastbound Interstate 96 and Grand River Avenue in Detroit, police said in a tweet Thursday morning.

A 29-year-old Detroit man driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger allegedly refused to stop then fled at a high rate of speed, MSP said.

A second trooper tracked the vehicle after the vehicle was found abandoned in an alley. The suspect fled on foot into a residence on Maplewood Street, police said.

The man was arrested after police surrounded the residence, then called the suspect from the patrol car's public address system.

After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, police collected a Draco pistol, a rifle, cell phones and a stolen 2018 Jeep in the backyard, according to the tweet.

Police said the suspect is currently on probation out of Wayne County.

"The investigation continues and pends prosecutor review," police said.