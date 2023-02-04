Student had gun at Detroit high school, district says

A student had a gun Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School on Detroit's east side, the Detroit Public Schools Community District confirmed to The Detroit News.

Parent were notified by the district by robo call Friday morning, according to Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of communications for the district.

The district told parents that a parent and teacher alerted administration and security about talk of a student who had brought a weapon to school.

Officials said the school’s leadership team immediately found the student and secured the gun, adding that there was no evidence the youth intended to harm any staff or students.

The district said it is investigating how the gun was brought into the school building.

Details on discipline for the student were not released Friday.