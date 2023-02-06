2 arrested in shooting on the Lodge Freeway Saturday

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday on the southbound Lodge Freeway near Linwood Street.

Troopers were called to a location on the freeway for a report of shots fired. The victim gave troopers a description of the suspect's vehicle and a license plate number. He told them he thought the vehicle was nearby, parked and blocking the roadway in the area of Lawton and Midland streets.

Troopers found the vehicle, confirmed the license plate, and contacted the two people inside it. Both occupants got out of the vehicle, officials said. They both matched the descriptions that the victim gave police, they said.

One of the suspects had a pistol in his waistband, authorities said. Both were arrested and taken in for questioning.

