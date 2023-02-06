70 families have moved out from shadow of Detroit bridge development

Detroit — Lidia and Jorge Barajas have lived in their Delray home for more than 15 years, but said it was "bittersweet" Monday seeing where they'll be moving their family of eight to evade the direct view of the Gordie Howe International Bridge construction.

"It's bittersweet to say goodbye to make new memories here, but we're looking forward to the security this house will bring, especially since there's pull-in parking and for my young daughter, who is autistic and non-verbal, this safety will be better for her," Lidia Barajas said. "We hope to move in as soon as possible."

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and city housing officials on Monday joined the Barajas family as they became the 70th family to officially trade in their former home for a newly renovated Detroit Land Bank home through the city’s Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program.

The Bridging Neighborhoods Home Swap program was created in 2017 for residents directly affected by the construction of the new Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Windsor to give them the option to exchange their current home for one in another neighborhood at no cost. The program is available to homeowners in the Delray area who want to relocate but were not offered a buyout to do so.

The program was negotiated through a $32 million community benefits agreement between the city, residents and the Canadian government, which is paying for construction of the new bridge. The agreement included $10 million for skilled trades training for Detroiters.

Before signing up for the voluntary program, the Barajas initially declined in 2019 the opportunity to trade in their home. But said they heard positive feedback from their niece and another friend, both of whom did go through the program, and decided to re-enroll in 2021.

The Barajases, however, needed a larger than average home. They have five children and Lidia’s mother also lives with them. Now, they'll be moving into the renovated 1,100-square-foot home with four bedrooms. The three-story home sits along a stretch of Livernois between West Vernor and Interstate 75, a quarter of a mile away from their former home. The Livernois home sat vacant for 10 years and cost $120,000 to renovate, including a new porch.

"We wanted everybody to have a choice. We didn't want anyone to be pushed out of their home," Duggan said. "That bridge will fundamentally change the character of the neighborhood forever. And now, you have 70 blocks in this city that have improved because a house got renovated."

The city completed its first home swap in 2018 and has been doing about 15 homes per year since. There are 20 homes under construction, and it's unclear how many more homes the program can accommodate, said Rico Razo, Bridging Neighborhoods program director.

"Southwest Detroit is so densely populated, so it's difficult to find inventory here. We are pursuing Warrendale and east side neighborhoods, but a lot of families still want to stay close," Razo said.

A portion of the Bridging Neighborhoods budget also paid for 175 homes along the north I-75 service drive to receive new insulating windows and new heating and cooling systems to protect them from the noise and other environmental impacts of the new bridge traffic. That program wrapped up last year.

Delray residents may still be eligible for the Home Swap Program, visit detroitmi.gov for the application.

