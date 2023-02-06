Man arrested after leading state police on car, foot chase on Detroit's west side

A man was arrested early Monday after he ran from police who stopped him on Detroit's west side for driving an SUV with a stolen license plate, officials said.

Troopers tried to stop the Jeep at about 1:50 a.m. on westbound Interstate 96 near Greenfield Road because it had a license plate that had been reported stolen and the vehicle matched the description of a Jeep involved in a shooting, they said.

Police said the driver drove away from troopers, who pursued him. The chase ended when the suspect got out of the Jeep near Sussex Street and Grand River Avenue and ran. Troopers chased the man, who hopped over several fences. Troopers who arrived at the scene caught and arrested the man, 31.

