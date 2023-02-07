1 arrested after 6-year-old dies in house fire in Detroit

One person has been arrested in connection with a house fire last weekend on Detroit's west side that left a 6-year-old dead, police confirmed Monday.

"We do have one relative that is under arrest, and the investigation is ongoing," said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Investigators did not identify the relative, who remained in custody Monday, or release details on what prompted the arrest, Donakowski said. An arraignment date had not been set.

The fire was reported at a home in the 15800 block of Lindsay around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Donakowski said.

Crews found the 6-year-old boy dead inside.

Fox 2 reported neighbors said the boy's mother arrived at the scene after firefighters.

Authorities are working to determine if the child was alone at the time of the blaze, Donakowski said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but arson does not appear to be involved, he added.

A Detroit Fire Department representative did not respond to a request for comment Monday on the incident.