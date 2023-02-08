Detroit basketball player who suffered cardiac arrest dies

Cartier Woods, a senior on the Detroit Northwestern boys basketball team who went into cardiac arrest during a game last week, has died, the Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Tuesday night.

"It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed," said Chrystal Wilson, the assistant superintendent of communications, in an email.

"His aunt made the decision to remove him from life support after vital signs continued to be absent. The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss. We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes."

Funeral arrangements were pending, Wilson said.

Northwestern was playing host to Detroit Douglass last Tuesday when PSL Executive Director Jay Alexander said Woods left the game, then collapsed near a bench.

Douglass coach Pierre Brooks Sr. told The Detroit News that Woods collapsed early in the first quarter, which was soon stopped, and the gym emptied.

“It was mutual that based on the emotions of his players and my players and fans that it wouldn’t be good if we’d continue," he said last week. "I’d say that it was somewhat similar to the Buffalo game a few weeks back (when Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday Night Football against Bengals), just wouldn’t be right to continue.”

Woods was given CPR and rushed to Henry Ford Hospital, district Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said in an email.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Woods was captain and star player on the Northwestern football team who played quarterback, tight end and linebacker last fall.

Detroit Central football coach Jimmie Macon was a big fan of Woods, saying he would have loved to have Woods on his team.

“Cartier Woods is a kid who was actually between Central and Northwestern neighborhoods and decided to go to Northwestern,” said Macon of Woods. “The young man played on the West Side Cubs as well. He was a well-mannered kid, speak to you and shake your hand. We had good battles with him.

“A matter of fact, we played a (basketball) game against Northwestern at Central a week before that (tragedy) occurred. He had a good ball game and played well to help them win that game. They were down and he got a couple of rebounds to get them back in it. It’s a shame to know that a kid of that caliber only had life for a short period but was still loved in the neighborhood within the athletic world.

“I would have been extremely happy (if he came to Central), but God gave us trails and we just have to follow them. His selection was there, and unfortunately, we all have to suffer this loss. It’s not just the Northwestern family, but it’s the loss for the PSL and everybody in the community.”