Housing and health care center to aid the homeless opens on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A health care and housing center to support southeast Michigan's homeless community opened Thursday on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit Healthy Housing Center on Mack Avenue and Gratiot Avenue is the second and final phase of the Neighborhood Service Organization's housing campus. The $12 million center is 22,000 square feet and was funded by Detroit's Housing and Revitalization Department and several other organizations.

The center, which NSO says is the first such facility in the state, has 56 beds, health care services and a commercial kitchen. It's next door to the organization's first housing site, the Clay Apartments, a two-story housing complex in the McDougall Hunt neighborhood, that opened in September 2020 and is fully occupied with 42 formerly unsheltered individuals. The total cost for both sites was $22 million.

"This healthy housing vision is really aimed to not only drive the innovation we do here in Detroit with the automotive industry, salt mining, and Motown music, (but) we can now say that we have done healthy housing here in they city of Detroit," Linda Little, the CEO of the Neighborhood Service Organization, a Detroit-based health and service agency, said at the new center Thursday morning.

"Bringing health care and the additional wraparound services to vulnerable populations, including the homeless, has been a distinct privilege," Little said. "When you look on the streets and it's 20 degrees outside, there are people sitting on the corners ... and oftentime they're not just homeless, they have medical conditions. Homelessness, in and of itself, is a health risk and this healthy housing concept is full circle."

Little was joined by Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, the Rev. John Lucas of Bethel Church of the Apostolic Faith, Neighborhood Service Organization board members and staff, health care workers, and other community members.

Bettison, a former police officer, noted that the new center is where the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct used to sit more than a decade ago.

"All of the police officers and the residents of this land wanted to make sure that this spot, where they can always go to for help, is still serving in that same vain, so it's very special to me," Bettison said.

The Detroit Healthy Housing Center's purpose is to help unhoused individuals transition to permanent housing; it has a 17-bed post-hospitalization program. Its certified community behavioral health clinic, in partnership with CHASS center, offers primary care, behavioral health and dental services open to the public, as well as a pharmacy in partnership with Genoa Healthcare.

"This holistic model reminds us of the fact the fight against homelessness is a marathon, not a sprint," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said in a video that was played during the groundbreaking. "It is about addressing the root causes of homelessness and setting unhoused people up for success."

The city's housing and development department contributed $4.1 million in grant funding to the site and 12 other organizations donated funds to the project.