Man claims he was shot Thursday in both legs on freeway in Detroit area

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in both legs and may have happened early Thursday on a Detroit area freeway.

Troopers were called at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday to a Detroit hospital after a 28-year-old man was brought to the emergency room with gunshot wounds to both legs, officials said.

They said the victim is evasive about how and where he was shot. He claims he was driving on Interstate 96, but doesn't know where, when he heard two shots. The victim realized he couldn’t drive anymore and his 19-year-old female passenger drove him to the hospital.

Investigators said the woman also is evasive about the shooting and said she does not know where they were when someone shot at them.

