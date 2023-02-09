NAACP leader to speak at Detroit events Friday

Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP, is headed to Detroit on Friday for two speaking engagements.

His first scheduled event is 10 a.m. at the Wayne County Community College District's Curtis L. Ivery Downtown Campus, 1001 W. Fort.

He is appearing there as part of the district's ongoing Global Conversations Speaker Series.

The second event is at 1 p.m. on the Wayne State University campus.

The Black Student Union, Department of African American Studies and Division of Government and Community Affairs there are hosting him for a discussion on civil rights and activism.

"This timely topic will explore the role activism plays in the continued effort to ensure complete civil rights for all," leaders said on the WSU website.

Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required.

Johnson, who was born in Detroit, has led the historic social justice-focused group with more than 2,200 branches nationwide since 2017.

"A longstanding member and leader of the NAACP, Mr. Johnson has helped guide the Association through a period of re-envisioning and reinvigoration," officials said on the group website.

He previously served as vice chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, as well as state president for the Mississippi State Conference NAACP.

Johnson attended the first day of the United Auto Workers Constitutional Convention in Detroit in July.