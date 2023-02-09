U.S. Senate panel advances Grey nomination to federal court in Detroit

Washington ― The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 13-8 Thursday morning to advance to the full Senate the nomination of Michigan U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan J.C. Grey to serve on the District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Grey received bipartisan support, getting nods from Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, in addition to all Democrats on the panel. No senators spoke against his nomination at Thursday's meeting.

Grey, 40, of Detroit had a hearing before the panel last year, but the Senate ran out of time to consider his nomination before year's end, so President Joe Biden had to nominate him again last month.

Grey has served as a magistrate judge for about 17 months, having been sworn in on Aug. 24, 2021.

Previously, Grey was an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of Ohio starting in 2016 and for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2012 to 2016, handling illegal firearms, fraud and international narcotics cases. He also led diversity programs and anti-domestic violence initiatives.

Born in Mississippi and raised in Baton Rouge, Grey is a graduate of Morehouse College and Georgetown University Law Center. He is an executive board member of Urban League of Detroit and Southeastern Michigan and a mentor with the Franklin County Children's Service Simba Mentoring Program.

"I’ve been shaped by experiences growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in diverse communities of different means. I’ve been shaped by differing accesses to education," Grey told senators at his hearing in November.

"I’ve been shaped by encountering individuals of different cultures, and those experiences I carry with me as a sitting federal magistrate judge to keep an open mind, to not prejudge any case before me, and to decide each case fairly and impartially."

Before his time as a prosecutor, Grey was in private practice as an associate at Seyfath Shaw LLP in Chicago, practicing labor and employment law.

Grey also served as a law clerk for prominent late Judge Damon J. Keith on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit from 2010 to 2011. He also clerked for Judge W. Louis Sands on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia.

