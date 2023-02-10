Detroit Land Bank Authority pays $1.5M to feds to settle demolition claims

Detroit — The Detroit Land Bank Authority's Board of Directors voted Friday to repay the federal government $1.5 million over claims that the authority failed to collect certain invoices related to demolitions whose costs weren't properly verified.

The authority said the repayment will close a 2019 investigation that found about $13 million in federal payments made to the Land Bank Authority between 2017 and 2019 were for “unsubstantiated costs" connected to the federally funded Hardest Hit Fund demolition program.

The Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or SIGTARP, previously asked the Treasury Department to audit 100 reimbursements submitted from contractors in Detroit's program between 2017 and 2019. SIGTARP said it found none of the submissions contained invoices that showed the actual amount of money contractors paid for backfill dirt.

“Requiring states to substantiate material costs before reimbursing the contractors is critical to ensuring that TARP funds are spent on costs that are both reasonable and necessary to achieving the blight elimination program’s goals," Principal Deputy Special Inspector General Vince Micone said in a June 2021 statement.

The Detroit Land Bank Authority approved he settlement while maintaining that it "provided all documentation requested and required for grant reimbursement under the program" and that "the parties agreed that a settlement would avoid the delay and expense of litigation."

In the settlement, the Land Bank agreed to pay the government $1.5 million, refund a small portion of the administrative fees that it received under the Hardest Hit Fund program. In return, no charges will be made against the land bank.

A 2019 investigation by The Detroit News found contractors charged the federal government whatever they wanted for more than two years for dirt used to fill holes left behind from thousands of torn-down houses in the city. The unrestricted charges took place because no rules were in place to limit dirt costs, eventually prompting state officials to worry about overbilling.

The city has had other funding problems. The state of Michigan in 2016 reviewed the city's demolition program in tandem with a two-month suspension imposed by the Treasury Department to address improper billing and misallocation of funds.

In early 2017, the state concluded its review of Detroit's billing practices with a $5 million settlement with the land bank to resolve the invoices the state said were improperly submitted for repayment. In return, the state agreed to make that same amount of money available to Detroit for tearing down more houses.

The Hardest Hit Fund demolitions launched in 2014 as part of a statewide effort that shifted the use of unspent money from TARP, a federal bank bailout program originally approved in 2008 as the Great Recession took hold.

The U.S. Treasury Department allocated $100 million for Michigan's Hardest Hit Fund for demolition through the Michigan State Housing Department. Then-Gov. Rick Snyder announced Detroit would receive $52.2 million for demolition and were meant to "give Detroit an unprecedented opportunity to make great strides towards accomplishing one of Detroit Future City’s 5-year goals of stabilizing the physical conditions of its neighborhoods," according to Detroit Future City's records.

Since then, Detroit has received $265.4 million over five rounds of funding for the Hardest Hit Fund program. Between 2014 and 2020, 15,083 demolitions occurred in Detroit. The average cost of a demolition under the federal program was $17,570.

In August 2020, demolition activity shifted to the Detroit Demolition Department with the Proposal N $250 million bond initiative to demolish thousands of blighted homes. In July 2021, the land bank officially closed its Hardest Hit Fund program, having received 100% reimbursement from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, officials said. The DLBA said Friday that the 15,083 demolitions were "dangerous, blighted houses, making it the nation’s largest and most successful demolition effort under the HHF program."

“We ran demo as an independent program, keeping field and contractor expenses separate from our general operating budget and annual city subsidy," said Tammy Daniels, CEO of the Detroit Land Bank Authority. "The city and its residents can rest assured that this investigation did not call into question the safety or effectiveness of the land bank’s demo program in eliminating blight, and this settlement will not be funded by any city tax dollars."

The city's demolition program has been testing and requesting more funds to do so. On Tuesday, the Detroit City Council will review a $1.37 million contract with Mannik & Smith Group Inc. based in Detroit to test soil from previous demolition sites, an increase of $225,000 from previous contracts. This is for work conducted from October 2021 through September 2024.

In June, the city was testing results of dirt samples taken from some of 200 sites across Detroit after a federal agency flagged the sites suspected of soil contamination following property demolitions.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_