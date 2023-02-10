NAACP leader criticizes DeSantis for rejecting Black history course at Detroit event

Detroit — NAACP President Derrick Johnson on Friday criticized efforts in Florida to ban an Advanced Placement African American history course in the state’s high schools for supposedly pushing a political agenda, calling it a political ploy by the state’s Republican governor.

Johnson made the remarks at Wayne State University during an event hosted by the Detroit university’s Black Student Union and other campus groups, in response to a question about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis efforts to keep the College Board's Advanced Placement course out of the state’s schools.

“What's taking place in Florida is an effort for the current governor to get national attention to fundraise for a presidential election that it has nothing to do with the substance of what young people are learning,” Johnson said, seated on stage at the event inside Wayne State’s student center.

“It is red meat in the current political environment where we have devolved into tribalism as a vehicle to determine election outcomes."

DeSantis has been weighing a run for the Republican presidential nomination. Former President Donald Trump, who lives in Florida, already has announced his candidacy and started holding campaign events.

Florida education officials have argued the course promotes the idea that modern America oppresses Blacks, other minorities and women, uses articles by critics of capitalism and includes a chapter on “Black Queer Studies” that the DeSantis administration finds inappropriate. DeSantis has argued "we want education, not indoctrination."

A DeSantis spokesperson didn't immediately respond Friday for comment.

Johnson said the latest effort to restrict the teaching of Black history in the U.S. has evolved from conservative critism about the existence of critical race theory, an area of academic study that originated out of legal studies in higher education.

“First of all, when you think about where it came from, it was in the backdrop of the George Floyd assassination, in the midst of this country, recognizing the need to address structural racism,” the NAACP leader said. “And any time you have a movement of progress, particularly when you look at academic experience, there's always a problem there.”

Floyd was killed in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer who was subsequently found guilty of murder and imprisoned.

“So the whole question around critical race theory is a political narrative in response to the George Floyd reality, because the majority of people in this room have never heard of critical race theory until that moment," Johnson said.

The Black community must be strategic in how it responds to the Florida curriculum ban, the civil rights leader said.

Wayne State University students welcomed the NAACP leader back to his hometown of Detroit, where Johnson focused on civil rights and activism. Others who attend the discussion were NAACP Detroit branch President Rev. Wendell Anthony, former Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones and Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

City of Detroit elections director Daniel Baxter moderated the discussion with Johnson, kicking off the conversation with the question about the Florida AP course ban. Baxter said Johnson was raised by a single mother in Detroit, attended Detroit Western High School before eventually leaving the state to attend Tougaloo College in Mississippi and the South Texas College of Law in Houston. Johnson has been the president of the NAACP since 2017.

Baxter also asked about the role of the NAACP, the current state of activism in the community, advice for the students and the state of democracy.

“So democracy … is voting still relevant?” asked Baxter, who has played a central role in Detroit’s elections, including the 2020 contest in which Trump claimed the city's results involved widespread fraud — claims that were rejected by the courts, vote audits and a Republican-run Michigan Senate investigation.

“If we ever stop breathing in and breathe it out, we will cease to exist. Air is essential to everything we consider,” Johnson said in response.

“…We take it for granted. We don't even think about air breathing. … Voting is that air to democracy.”

Wayne State Professor Alan Johnson, chair of the Department of African-American Studies, said there is a continued need for the NAACP’s activism and advocacy.

“I feel conflicted that many of the issues that were challenging us 100 years ago — that period, that era when the organization, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was founded — are still with us today,” Alan Johnson said. “...We’ve got to do more. We’ve got to do better.”

“Unfortunately, the NAACP is needed more than ever today, more than ever.”

Anthony remarked on Detroit's importance in the Black community and for civil rights in the United States.

“Detroit is the place to be. This is the first place where Dr. King came and gave his 'I Have a Dream' speech,” the Detroit civil rights leader said, noting that that the city’s NAACP chapter will be hosting a 60th anniversary event of the speech on June 25 and June 26.

Anthony spoke directly to the young leaders in the room.

“The struggle calls all of us. And as I see the young adults, men and women, Black and White, whatever religious community, whatever your concern, whatever your passion is, there is room for you in this struggle,” he said.

“And I always say the only thing wrong with Black history is that not enough of us are making more of it, right? We need to make some more of it.”

kruble@detroitnews.com