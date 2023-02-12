Detroit police seek missing teen, three missing adults

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen and three missing adults.

Police said Evan Howard, 13, was reported as leaving his home without permission and failing to return. He was last seen around 6:11 p.m. Friday wearing a jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black gym shoes.

Howard is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 110 pounds, and resides on the 20000 block of Burt Road.

Police said Sandra Clark, 81, who lives on the 4700 block of West Outer Drive, was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clark has dementia and is diabetic, according to her son, Shedrick Clark.

Shedrick Clark said Sandra Clark was driving a black 2009 Buick Lacrosse in Sterling Heights near 14 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road and stopped for gas around midnight Saturday, according to online transactions and video footage.

"This morning she went back to the same gas station asking them to point her in the right direction," Shedrick Clark said.

Sandra Clark was last seen wearing a burgundy hat, burgundy coat with a black collar, and carrying a black purse. She is 4 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown eyes, grey hair, and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said Gerard Overstreet, 64, was last seen Jan. 20 on the 14300 block of Kercheval Avenue. Overstreet is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, has brown eyes, and has a salt and pepper hair color.

John Reed, 65, was last seen and spoken to Feb. 1. Reed was wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and work boots. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and has a salt and pepper hair and mustache color. Reed resides on the 8600 block of West 7 Mile Road.

Anyone with information about Howard is asked to call the Detroit Police Departments' 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

Anyone with information about Clark and Reed is asked to call the 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

Anyone with information about Overstreet is asked to call the 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101.