Whitmer: Democratic agenda 'no slam dunk' in Legislature with slim majority

Detroit — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer acknowledged Monday her party's narrow majority in the Legislature makes her agenda "no slam dunk" as lawmakers work to secure the votes needed to pass immediate tax relief that's paired with subsidies for corporations that expand in Michigan.

Whitmer spoke to Detroit's business community mid-day Monday at MotorCity Casino during an event hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

Despite these historic wins in November's midterm elections, Whitmer said she still expects and wants the majority of legislation that crosses her desk to have bipartisan support.

"I'm cognizant that it is a two-seat majority — it's not a mandate," Whitmer said. "There are no slam dunks in the Legislature and there are people on the ends and on the spectrum who are going to oppose economic development no matter what."

Whitmer appeared to be referencing last Thursday's narrow 56-53 vote in House on a tax relief legislation that contained $1.5 billion over three years for cash grants to corporations that create new jobs.

Democratic Rep. Dylan Wegela of Garden City defected on the vote, forcing Democrats to rely on support from Rep. Mike Mueller, R-Linden, to pass the legislation, House Bill 4001. Rep. William Bruck, R-Erie, was absent and did not vote.

Whitmer made the comment hours before she joined Ford Motor Co. officials for the announcement of a $3.5 billion investment in an electric vehicle battery plant in Calhoun County. The project is set to receive more than $1 billion in tax incentives and breaks.

The tax relief legislation now moves to the Senate this week, where Democrats with a 20-18 majority need six Republicans to vote to give the bill immediate effect in order for Michigan taxpayers to receive $180 "inflation relief" checks by late spring or early summer.

At the Detroit chamber's annual event, Whitmer delivered a run-down of her $79 billion budget plan that was proposed last week. Afterward, she discussed her policy and spending priorities in an interview with Dan Loepp, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

The proposed budget includes efforts to boost the working families tax credit, increase access to higher education by expanding the Michigan Reconnect program and supporting the Michigan Achievement Scholarship, provide tax credits for manufacturers to reduce emissions and extend civil rights protections to gay and transgender individuals in housing, employment and public accommodation.

"These are investments in our workforce that will pay off for business and individuals alike," Whitmer said. "We know that bigotry is bad for business, expanding Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act Act so you can't be fired or evicted for who you are or who you love... will help us build a more skilled, diverse workforce and attract talent."

Attracting talent and electric vehicle manufacturing investments were among the key priorities Whitmer discussed. She emphasized drawing a young workforce to Michigan while ensuring that there are employment and training opportunities for all ages.

"We got to make sure that we've got these schools to support young families, that we've got the policies that young people are looking for," Whitmer said. "My daughters were waiting to see what would happen with reproductive rights."

Michigan also has to compete to attract electric vehicle battery plants and Whitmer asked attendees to help Michiganians overcome the mindset that car companies have always been here and always will be.

"Despite our rich history and mobility, we don't have a lock on the future of mobility, we have to compete. We have to win," Whitmer said. "In EVs, the heaviest part of the car is now the battery and so if we're not making batteries all the other components can move to where the battery is made."

Michigan can build up its workforce and have sites and partnerships ready to stay competitive and attract these investments, Whitmer said.

The governor also praised the city of Detroit for becoming an "economic powerhouse" and emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships led by Detroit's Chamber.

"The first new auto plant in 30 years, that is what partnership from the city level to the state level to the private sector yields," Whitmer said, referring to Stellantis' Mack Assembly Plant that opened in 2021.

Whitmer also touted electric-vehicle battery maker Our Next Energy's plans to open a battery cell plant in Van Buren Township and auto supplier Dakkota Integrated Systems' commitment to hiring locally at its new Kettering plant.

Local projects like the Joe Lewis Greenway and Ralph Wilson Park, in addition to the reopening of Michigan's only Historically Black College and University, Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, show the city's progress over the course of the last decade, Whitmer said.

"We've gone from a front-page story in Time a decade ago, talking about the struggles, to leading and becoming one of the world's greatest places last year," Whitmer said.

Upcoming events that the city will host, including the 2024 National Football League Draft, the 2027 Final Four and the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix show that others want to be a part of rebuilding Detroit, Whitmer said.

She added that there is still "work to do when it comes to trains and transportation," in cities across the state but said that should be a locally led effort.

She also discussed her economic development visit to Norway and Switzerland last month during which she met with companies to try and attract more investment to Michigan. There was a lot of interest in Michigan and Whitmer said she has been doing "a ton" of follow-up since then.

"We were inundated, people wanted to talk to us about what was happening in Michigan," Whitmer said. "I took that as a really wonderful sign that people are taking notice."

