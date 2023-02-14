Officials: Detroit street collapsed on city's east side

Part of a Detroit street has collapsed with an unoccupied vehicle on it and city officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

Officials reported the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. through the city's emergency notification system. It's unclear what caused the collapse.

They said it happened at 247 East Philadelphia Street between John R and Brush east of Woodward Avenue and south of Holbrook Avenue.

