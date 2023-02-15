Nonprofit watchdog creates app for Detroiters to check property tax bills

Detroit — The nonprofit coalition that contends many Detroit homeowners remain at risk of paying too much in city property taxes has created an app allowing residents to check their 2023 property tax assessments and possibly appeal for a lower bill.

The free app called "Search and Compare" was created by the Coalition for Property Tax Justice, a Detroit-based nonprofit made up of more than a dozen grassroots organizations. The group has been sending out information about the app to its members citywide, organizers said.

"The ‘Search and Compare’ app is our latest effort to keep the city of Detroit and Wayne County from taking people’s homes through unjust tax foreclosure,” said Marie Sheehan, director of the CPTJ Property Tax Appeal Project.

Detroit homeowners should have received their latest property tax assessment from the city by now. Homeowners have until Feb. 22 to start the appeal process if they disagree with the assessment. Residential owners must begin at the city's Assessors Review. Property owners can file an appeal online or by mail.

The app allows homeowners to compare the city’s estimate of their home’s market value with sale prices of homes that have recently sold in the area.

"If the city says your property assessment is higher than the sales prices of similar homes in your area, the city is over-assessing your property value and you need to appeal that assessment,” Sheehan said.

Detroit’s Assessor and Deputy Chief Financial Officer Alvin Horhn said he was not aware of the new app and had no "pro or con" view. But he added: "Anything that helps Detroiters understand the appeals process and helps them to determine what their rights are is a good thing."

Detroit's property taxes remain among the highest in the nation, according to the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, with residents paying nearly 70 mills. A mill is equal to $1 of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value.

Many Detroiters also have had to deal with inflated valuations that led to higher tax bills and foreclosures. A Detroit News investigation published in 2020 found residents were overtaxed by $600 million over a seven-year period from 2010 to 2017 after the city failed to accurately lower property values in the years following the Great Recession.

The problem of systemic over-assessment is over, say Detroit officials. Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials point out that starting in 2014, the city began to overhaul its assessment process, which involved spending millions of dollars to upgrade the system and often resulted in lowering property tax assessments.

The city "has a no systemic problem of our process, like there was prior to 2014," Horhn said. "Our processes are strong and in a lot of ways industry leading, but this is an old city with 400,000 parcels and some 220,000 houses. There are going to be issues that need to be addressed. If I tell you we are 96% accurate, that sounds great."

But that still leaves 16,000 properties for which owners could appeal their assessments, he said.

"That's why we have the longest. most robust appeal processes in the state of Michigan," Horhn said.

But the existence of the coalition behind the app shows many residents remain suspicious of the complex process to determine property tax assessments, particularly toward lower-income homeowners. One of the local groups supportive of the app is Mack Avenue Church Community Development, known as MACC Development.

"We now have a tool we can use to tell if we’re being cheated the way we were cheated out of $600 million a few years ago," said Edythe Ford, director of Community Engagement and Organizing at MACC Development.

