Official: Tuesday Detroit street collapse caused by illegal water main tap

A sinkhole that opened up Tuesday on the city's east side was caused by a homeowner, officials said Wednesday.

At about 6: 30 a.m. Tuesday, they alerted the public about part of a street collapsing with an unoccupied vehicle on it. The city said the incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. at 247 East Philadelphia Street between John R and Brush east of Woodward Avenue and south of Holbrook Avenue.

On Wednesday, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department spokesman Bryan Peckinpaugh said a crew removed the water off the street, salted the pavement, and placed a metal plate over the sinkhole Tuesday morning.

He said the collapse was caused by an illegal water main tap. The house next door to the home where the sinkhole appeared is being rehabilitated and a plumber put in a new water service line without a permit, according to Peckinpaugh.

"The service line was not properly connected to the city water main and caused the leak, creating the sinkhole," he said.

He said if the homeowner had obtained the proper permit, the city would have inspected the connection before the hole was backfilled.

