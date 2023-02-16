2 teens arraigned in 2022 shooting in Detroit

Two teens were arraigned Tuesday in connection with a Detroit shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in December, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

River Rouge police officers went to West Pleasant and Interstate 75 in Detroit on Dec. 15, six days after a relative reported Jonai Harrison of River Rouge was missing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Officers found the victim dead from gunshot wounds, according to a news release this week.

Marcell Carter, 17, of River Rouge was charged with felony murder and Dshaun Miller, 15, of Ecorse has been charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection to the fatal shooting.

An investigation by the Detroit, River Rouge and Ecorse police led to Carter's arrest on Jan. 11; Miller was arrested Jan. 18.

"Further facts and evidence in the case will be placed on the record at the preliminary examination," the Prosecutor's Office said.

The two were remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 28, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for March 7 before 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King, the release said.

Both have been charged as adults, the Prosecutor's Office said.