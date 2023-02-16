Meth, cocaine seizures up in 2022 at Mich. crossings, say U.S. Customs officials

Seizures of methamphetamine and cocaine jumped in 2022, while marijuana fell slightly, according to newly released statistics from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Detroit Field Office.

Statistics released during a press conference Thursday for the last fiscal year showed about 12,500 pounds of marijuana were seized at every entry into Michigan last year, along with more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine and nearly a pound of fentanyl.

"Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, so the one pound of fentanyl we seized here in the state of Michigan equates to more than 226,000 fatal doses," said Christopher Perry, the agency's Director of Field Operations for the office.

Methamphetamine seizures alone skyrocketed nearly 2,000% in 2022 to 543 pounds, up from 25 pounds the previous year. The amount of fentanyl CBP officers seized plummeted more than 66 percent in 2022 from 2021.

Still, "it was a busy year for us," said Perry.

Perry made the remarks during a news conference at the office's Fort Street Cargo Facility near the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, standing between two tables covered with items seized over the last year, including marijuana, guns and ammunition.

The amount of marijuana seized in 2022 fell about 13% from 2021, according to Perry. But the amount of cocaine rose 320% in 2022 from 240 pounds in 2021, he said. The enforcement statistics on seizures are from 2022 fiscal year 2022, which ran from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

In addition to drugs, CBP officers arrested 173 people in 2022, down slightly from 181 in 2021, according to the Detroit Field Office's statistics. They also seized about $5.5 million in currency, down from $5.6 million the previous year.

Among the 2022 data's other highlights:

∎ CBP officers handled more than 2.3 million truck crossings, about the same as 2021.

∎ Officers processed more than $158.7 million in imported goods, up 14.5 percent from 2021.

∎ They executed more than 400 seizures of counterfeit goods worth about $7.5 million.

"2022 was a very unique year for CBP here in Michigan," Perry said. "As we started to welcome back travelers from around the world after the pandemic, we saw a significant rise in travel from the previous years."

Perry attributed the increase in travel to the easing of restrictions implemented during the pandemic.

In 2022, CBP officers welcomed more than 8.5 million travelers at crossings overseen by the Detroit Field Office, such as the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie and the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. That compares with more than 4.3 million in 2021, Perry said.

He said the field office has about 1,700 employees.

Perry added that more officers will be deployed when the Gordie Howe International Bridge opens either next year or in 2025. The $5.7 billion bridge being built by Canada will be the second span across the Detroit River.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez