Detroit man charged with threatening to kill city Job Corps Center students pleads guilty

A man charged with making phone calls to the Detroit Job Corps Center threatening to kill students and an employee pleaded guilty, a U.S. Attorney announced in a news release.

The threats led to a campus lockdown for 48 hours.

Elroy Knott of Detroit pleaded guilty to "making threats in interstate commerce" in connection to threats made against the Detroit Job Corps Center before U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood. Authorities said Knott called the job center multiple times on April 24 and April 26 and threatened to "shoot up" the center. He also threatened to shoot an employee in the back of the head, the Justice Department said.

Knott, 24, was in a relationship with a student at the jobs center, and he had previously made threats and been in the possession of firearms, the Justice Department release said.

The center, which is a U.S. Department of Labor program, houses approximately 300 students and provides job training to people ages 16 to 24.

"The defendant terrorized students and staff at the Detroit Jobs Corps Center," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison in the release. "We will not tolerate such conduct, and we will do everything in our power to protect schools from the threat of violence."

He faces a maximum of five years in prison for making the threats.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, with the assistance of the Detroit Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosemary Wummel Gardey.

"Elroy Knott threatened to harm Job Corps students and staff. His conduct caused significant disruption to learning at the Detroit Job Corps," said Irene Lindow, special agent in charge of the Great Lakes Region of the Department of Labor's Office of Inspector General. "Ensuring that Job Corps students can learn in a safe environment is a high priority for the Department of Labor."