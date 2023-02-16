Police seek tips in shooting death of 14-year-old on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the suspect who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy on the city's west side in December.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, in the 19100 block of Biltmore Street near Seven Mile Road between the Southfield Freeway and Greenfield Road.

Authorities said an unknown suspect fired shots at the teen from a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee in an alley. The vehicle the suspect was in then fled down an alley and south on Asbury Park.

Police said in December that the victim was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

