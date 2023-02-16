US Marshals make 95 arrests in Detroit in month-long initiative to hunt fugitives

The Detroit News

The U.S. Marshals Service helped to close 95 arrest warrants in Detroit as part of a national initiative to combat violent crime, the service said in a news release.

Working with federal, state and local partners, the service also seized 16 firearms, drugs and $2,000 in cash in its hunt for fugitives.

Arrests in Michigan included that of Richard Nichols in Albion, Michigan, who was arrested Jan. 30 in connection with assault with intent to murder, and James Ashley of Flint, Michigan, arrested Feb. 2 in connection with felony weapons offenses. Officials seized seven firearms, ammunition and ecstasy pills during Ashley's arrest.

"The success of this operation carried out by our officers assigned in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service means the city of Detroit is a safer place," said Detroit police Chief, James E. White. "We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners to reduce violent crime and bring accountability to those who victimize our community."

The effort, a 30-day initiative named "Operation North Star II," resulted in the arrest of 833 fugitives, the Marshals Service said. In addition to Detroit, arrests were made all over the country, including Albuquerque, New Mexico; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee; and Puerto Rico. The focus was on cities with a significant number of shootings and homicides.

The initiative focused on people wanted for the most serious crimes, and investigators focused on people who use guns as well as those who "exhibited risk factors associated with violence." Arrests across the U.S. included 95 individuals wanted for homicide and 68 people wanted for sexual assault.

"Making our community a safer place to work and live is a top priority for the U.S. Marshals Service and for our law enforcement partners," said Own M. Cypher, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan, in the release. "This operation is a shining example of what can be accomplished when federal, state and local agencies partner together to reduce violent crime in the city of Detroit and the Eastern District of Michigan."