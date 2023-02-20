Detroit neighborhood battles Ambassador Bridge owners over possible expansion

Detroit — Over decades, entities connected to the billionaire owners of the Ambassador Bridge have bought an estimated 266 properties in the neighborhood that's in the shadow of the international span, according to property records reviewed by The Detroit News. The most recent purchase was last month, public records show.

Yet many residents in the southwest neighborhood, called Hubbard Richard, say they are not going anywhere and vow to never sell to the bridge owners. Clearly, the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Canada, is not moving. The private owners of the bridge have spent millions unsuccessfully trying for decades to gain permission to expand the bridge, including building more spans.

Now, the two sides may have to craft a deal that somehow finds a middle ground in the two opposing visions for the neighborhood.

"You just can't take over because that's what you want to do," said Irma Salvidar, who grew up in Hubbard Richard. "Give the community something back, but they are not willing to do that." Salvidar was referring to the bridge company, which is controlled by members of the Moroun family.

On Tuesday, the Detroit City Council is scheduled to take up the land transfer issue. Many residents want some of the neighborhood property controlled by entities linked to the Morouns transferred into a community land trust. A community land trust is a private, nonprofit organization that owns land on behalf of a community and often uses the land to maintain affordable housing.

Tuesday's council measure is the latest twist in a nearly eight-year-old deal the Detroit International Bridge Co., DIBC, made with the city. That 2015 deal had nothing to do with properties that some Hubbard Richard residents want to put in a community land trust. Originally, the DIBC agreed, among other things, to pay for $5 million in upgrades to nearby Riverside Park in exchange for city-owned riverfront land at 3085 W. Jefferson Ave. next to the Ambassador Bridge. The 2015 deal states the DIBC would use the empty Jefferson Avenue land for a bridge expansion, including potentially building additional spans.

The bridge company said "it would continue to engage with the community," but it opposes City Council holding up the 2015 Riverside Park deal or linking it with the concerns of Hubbard Richard residents. "We have engaged in discussions regarding other issues that the Hubbard Richard neighborhood has raised," the company said in a statement sent late Monday. "But the issues we are discussing are unrelated and should not be tied to completing the (land swap deal) which was signed over seven years ago."

The bridge company has paid for $3 million in upgrades to Riverside Park. The company was set to pay for $2 million more in park improvements in exchange for the West Jefferson land next to the bridge. But in 2021, hundreds of residents and grassroots organizations urged the City Council not to transfer the property to the DIBC. The council agreed.

The bridge company statement pointed out that "no one, not even those who have historically opposed us, disputes that DIBC has kept every promise it made," in the 2015 deal.

No one opposes improving Riverside Park, but many fear the park deal will result in the bridge company wiping out at least two residential blocks of St. Anne Street, about two blocks from the park, to make way for an expanded customs plaza.

"Residents know that the DIBC has plans to acquire more properties, displacing residents, and their desire to close St. Anne Street between Lafayette and Fort Streets" in Hubbard Richard, said Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who represents the area.

As it stands now, the renovations of Riverside Park are unfinished, and the bridge company doesn't have the Jefferson Avenue land it was promised in 2015. Last week, a council subcommittee recommended the full council reject the transfer until the bridge company establishes community benefits agreement with the residents.

Santiago-Romero and one other council member suggested the city find another way to fund the park improvements. More than a dozen residents spoke out in support of that deal last week while about a dozen wanted the city to simply finish the park improvements.

On Monday evening, people who want to prevent the bridge company from shutting down St. Anne rallied on the street that may be in danger of closing. The blocks are near the Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit, which declares it is the second-oldest continuously operating Catholic parish in the United States.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, was at the Monday rally, which drew about 20 people. Tlaib has long been a vocal critic of the Morouns. "Since 2009, I've been trying to speak the truth about the bridge company. How they lied to our community,'' Tlaib said. "I'm ashamed that our city would want to give them any public space at all."

Council Member Santiago-Romero and Council President Mary Sheffield have attended meetings with representatives of the DIBC and members of the Hubbard Richard Residents Association that have been going on for several months, said Sam Butler, president of the neighborhood group.

"We simply need more time" to negotiate, Butler said. Butler said the bridge company has been willing to transfer some land but not the St. Anne properties. On St. Anne, there is a wall that separates the residences with the bridge. Property records show that entities connected to the bridge company own dozens of parcels on St. Anne, including a home that was purchased in January. Entities connected to the bridge company are the largest property owners in the neighborhood, public records show.

Irma Salvidar's mother has lived on St. Anne since the 1960s. Reuben Romero has lived on the street for 37 years. Both Salvidar and Romero are critics of the Morouns. "For years, they have been buying up houses, tearing them down and closing off streets — they don't care how it impacts the rest of us," Salvidar said.

A few years ago, Salvidar says her family did legal trust work on the St. Anne house when they discovered an entity connected to the Morouns had already filed paperwork with Wayne County to buy her parents' home. "That's how they can be," she said.

Romero said living near the wall that separates the bridge and the neighborhood means fumes from idling trucks and other dust and noise pollution impact the health of residents. Romero said he has talked to at least one resident who unknowingly sold their home to an entity connected to the bridge company. "They told me the buyer never mentioned the bridge company," Romero said.

Tlaib said she has talked with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials about whether the federal agency has plans to modernize or expand the customs plaza of the Ambassador Bridge. The federal agency has no expansion plans, Tlaib said.

"This continues to be a land grab," by the bridge company, Tlaib said.

