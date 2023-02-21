Detroit City Council approves controversial Riverside Park deal

Detroit — The City Council voted to allow a 2015 land swap deal that gives the owners of the Ambassador Bridge a key piece of city-owned land in exchange for completing a $5 million renovation of Riverside Park.

Renovations of the southwest Detroit city park were delayed in 2021 by the council after the original deal faced huge pushback due to the controversial land record of the billionaire bridge owners, and whether a possible bridge expansion could end up wiping out two residential blocks near Riverside Park. Those opponents wanted the city to change the 2015 deal that would have meant the bridge owners, controlled by members of the Moroun family, would not get the land, nor finish renovating the park, until the company worked out a deal with residents of the Hubbard Richard neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the council voted 6-3 to approve an amended deal allowing the Riverside Park renovations to resume and the Detroit International Bridge Co., DIBC, to get the nearly 4 acres of land on West Jefferson Avenue it was promised. The land, 3085 W. Jefferson, is next to the international span, which links Detroit with Windsor, Canada.

The change that the council approved Tuesday was to request the city's law department add a provision that states if the DIBC wants to build a second span, they will have to secure a community benefits agreement.

Council Member Scott Benson previously sat on the committee that approved the initial deal and voted yes on the amended pact on Tuesday. He also criticized the track record of the bridge owners. "There has been terrible behavior by one of the actors here," he said, referring to the bridge owners.

The vote brought out Matthew Moroun Jr., DIBC chairman, who urged the council to approve the 2015 deal. Moroun pledged he would work with the community on concerns and added he made a mistake allowing the original 2015 deal to be held up in exchange for talks with another agreement.

"Why would I enter into a new agreement until this one is honored? I don't want to engage in talks of another agreement while this one is still outstanding and being held hostage," Moroun said. "I need this agreement to be completed."

Several council members pointed out the bridge owners have lived up to all of its commitments so far made in the 2015 deal. Further, the City of Detroit's top attorney advised that rejecting the 2015 deal exposed the city to potential lawsuits.

Originally, the DIBC agreed, among other things, to pay for $5 million in upgrades to Riverside Park in exchange for city-owned riverfront land next to the Ambassador Bridge. The 2015 deal states the DIBC would use the empty Jefferson Avenue land for a bridge expansion, including potentially building additional spans. The bridge company has already paid for $3 million in upgrades to Riverside Park. The company was set to pay for $2 million more in park improvements in exchange for the West Jefferson land next to the bridge. But in 2021, hundreds of residents and grassroots organizations urged the City Council not to transfer the property to the DIBC. The council agreed.

No one opposed improving Riverside Park, but many feared the park deal will result in the bridge company wiping out at least two residential blocks of St. Anne Street, about two blocks from the park, to make way for an expanded customs plaza.

Dozens of residents spoke during public comment Tuesday about the deal. Sam Butler, president of the Hubbard Richard Residents Association, asked the council for more time on the land transfer. The neighborhood group has been meeting with members of the bridge company for months about the St. Anne properties.

"I genuinely feel like we are close to making a deal, but a vote today to transfer the land today would undo all of that hard work," Butler told the council. "We are asking is that you give us more time that we can complete the land transfer. We have a petition that has been signed over 1,000 times."Longtime southwest Detroit resident Shaun Nethercott, an author and activist, said entities connected to the Morouns have taken hundreds of houses in the area "to the detriment of our community," she said. "They have consistently delivered community deficits instead of community benefits. The truck plaza approaches on St. Anne Church … the second oldest congregation in the United States. "

Over decades, entities connected to the owners of the Ambassador Bridge have bought an estimated 266 properties in the Hubbard Richard neighborhood, according to property records reviewed by The Detroit News. The most recent purchase was last month, public records show.

The private owners of the bridge have spent millions unsuccessfully trying for decades to gain permission to expand the bridge, including building more spans. Moroun told the City Council it has no plans to build a second span. Moroun said he's intending to use the West Jefferson avenue land as "a buffer" for the bridge.

