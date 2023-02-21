Detroit man, 47, gets 2-20 years for Medicaid fraud

A Detroit man accused of stealing personal information from thousands of people to commit Medicaid fraud has been sentenced to 2-20 years in prison, Michigan's Attorney General said Tuesday.

Dewan Williams, 47, of Detroit, was charged with several crimes in October and pleaded guilty in January to conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, and identity theft, a 5-year felony, according to court records.

Initially, Williams was also charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, each a 7-year felony, and three counts of welfare fraud over $500, each a 4-year felony.

A Wayne County Circuit Court Judge handed down the sentence last week and also ordered Williams to pay restitution.

Authorities said Williams bought Social Security numbers of identity theft victims on the dark web and used the information to obtain free cell phones under a federal Medicaid program. After he received the phones, he would sell them for a profit.

An investigation into Williams' scheme began after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General received complaints from multiple victims about their identities being used to fraudulently apply for government aid. The department contacted the attorney general's office, which turned to the Michigan State Police.

A joint investigation between the health department and state police uncovered the scheme and led to a search of William's house. Investigators found 150 new and pre-packaged cell phones as well as the stolen personal information of about 7,000 identity theft victims.

Officials said William's operation cost the state $11 million in unnecessary payments. After the accounts were determined to be fraudulent, the state shut them down and was able to recoup its money, they said.

