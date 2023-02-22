Man who stabbed another in car on Detroit freeway over lottery ticket wanted

Michigan State Police are looking for the man who stabbed another man multiple times in a car that was traveling on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday in Detroit, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two men were fighting over a lottery ticket, they said.

State police were called at about 8:50 p.m. to a hospital for a report of a 33-year-old Detroit man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim told troopers he was in a car on the Southfield Freeway near McNichols Road when he was stabbed. He said he got out of the car and walked up to a gas station on the freeway's service drive. He was then taken to the hospital, officials said.

Police said the victim is listed in temporary serious condition. They also said investigators have identified the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez