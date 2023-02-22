Toddler found alone on Detroit's west side after car fled

Detroit — Detroit police and Child Protective Services are investigating the circumstances surrounding a young boy who was found alone on the city's west side Tuesday.

The child, around 4 years old and possibly named Jayden, was dropped off around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by a woman in a silver Chevy Trailblazer who then fled the scene, police said.

A man working on the house saw the child get dropped off and called the police who took him to the 8th precinct. Police announced around 9 p.m. Wednesday that the parents of the child had been located.

When asked if they could face charges they said it remains under investigation.

hmackay@detroitnews.com