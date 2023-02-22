'Transformational' community benefits plan for District Detroit advances

Detroit — A group of area residents Tuesday night approved a community benefits package, called one of the most generous deals ever negotiated for Detroiters, for the proposed $1.5 billion District Detroit development project.

The package, valued at $167 million, was passed 8-1 by the Neighborhood Advisory Council. It now will be considered by the Detroit City Council.

Olympia Development and The Related Cos. have pledged a community benefit package that includes deeply affordable housing; workforce development; education; transit and parking benefits; local business incubation; cultural placemaking; and green space creation.

Chris Jackson, chairman of the advisory council, hailed the benefits package as one of the most generous deals ever considered with developers in Detroit.

“This is a historic agreement, truly part of something that will be transformational,” he said during the meeting at Cass Technical High School in the city. “This can be a template for larger projects that come behind this one.”

He said the agreement offered an unparalleled commitment to disadvantaged businesses and provides more affordable housing than is required by city rules.

The project, which is being developed by Olympia Development and The Related Cos., is proposing the construction of 10 new or rehabilitated buildings in and near downtown Detroit.

The benefits package includes $12 million for developer financial contributions to the community and $104.3 million in targeted spending, which, among other things, would be used for doing business with minority contractors based in Detroit.

The package also would require acceptance of Section 8 vouchers for 20% of the apartments set aside for lower-income residents.

The lone member of the advisory group to vote against the deal was Barbrie Logan. She said the city can be more selective than it has been in the past, and should have sought more benefits.

“We’re in a much better position than five years ago,” she said. “I don’t think we have accept this agreement like we did (before).”

During public comment, Tonya Myers Phillips, director of partnerships and development at the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice, urged the group to take more time before voting on the agreement.

"I am asking you to take additional time to review this agreement, to negotiate for more benefits that have long term systemic equitable outcomes for Detroiters ..." she said. "We need more time. We deserve more time."

In the project, the developers are seeking nearly $800 million in local and state tax incentives and reimbursements.

Plans call for 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties in downtown Detroit, according to the developers.

The project builds on the development team's plan for the Detroit Center for Innovation, a $250 million, three-building satellite campus for the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, as well as other development in the area.

Olympia is building the Detroit Center for Innovation in partnership with New York-based Related Cos., owned by Stephen Ross, an alumnus of UM and benefactor. Plans for that project were revealed in December 2021.