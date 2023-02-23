Detroit IG seizes police complaint records

Detroit — The city's Inspector General Thursday seized files covering two years of investigations into complaints against Detroit police officers, the IG informed the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners in an email sent within hours of the seizure.

The action was part of an ongoing probe into the police board and its Office of the Chief Investigator that looks into non-criminal allegations against cops, Inspector General Ellen Ha wrote in the two-page letter that was obtained by The Detroit News.

"This letter is to inform you that this afternoon, the Office of the Inspector General seized the Office of the Chief Investigator's closed citizen files from (2020-22)," Ha wrote. She added that the records were seized using her offices' subpoena powers.

"The above-referenced records are now in the custody of the (Inspector General) and shall be returned to the OCI at the conclusion of the (Inspector General's) investigation pertaining to the (Board of Police Commissioners) and/or the OCI, unless otherwise determined by the Inspector General or the (Inspector General) is required to produce the records by law to another party," Ha wrote.

Board of Police Commissioners Chairman Bryan Ferguson declined to comment.

"I don't have a statement about the OIG as of yet," Ferguson said.

The Inspector General probe into the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners is its second investigation into the board since 2019, when the IG issued a scathing report lambasting the board for its hiring practices and for violating the Open Meetings Act.

Thursday's records seizure is also the latest controversy for the OCI, which serves as the board's investigative arm for citizen complaints about issues like police officer deportment and procedural issues. Complaints alleging criminal behavior by officers are handled by DPD internal affairs investigators in the department's Office of Professional Standards.

The OCI for years has struggled with a backlog of cases, and recently there has been a record number of complaints against Detroit Police officers. While Ferguson said Thursday he didn't know how many OCI cases were backlogged, in October there were 567 cases more than 90 days old.

In October, Detroit Corporation Counsel Charles Raimi sent a letter to board officials threatening to fire the OCI's interim Chief Investigator Lawrence Akbar and Interim Board Secretary Melanie White if they weren't replaced by Dec. 15. The board replaced Akbar with former board chairman The Rev. Jerome Warfield and replaced White with Victoria Shah.

In 2022, the OCI handled 1,257 citizen complaints, down from a record 1,313 in 2021, and 1,144 in 2020.

The OCI is set up for a staff of 15 investigators to look into allegations against officers, although for months there have been several vacant positions, after almost half the staff quit during the height of the COVID pandemic.

During Thursday's board meeting, Ferguson said he wanted to explore rehiring some of those who left.

"There are probably some reasons why they left, which we won't get into here," Ferguson said. "But if they're willing to come back now, the leadership has changed, and I'm willing to give them that opportunity."

