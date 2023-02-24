DTE continues to aim to restore power to 95% of customers by Sunday

DTE Electric said crews are working to restore power to roughly 200,000 customers in the dark Friday and the utility continues its push to get 95 percent of its customers back on the grid by the end of Sunday.

"We're going to do everything possible to get to that 95% number by Sunday," Trevor Lauer, DTE Electric's president and COO, said during a virtual news conference early Friday morning. "That's still our goal."

More than 460,000 DTE customers are without power following a storm Wednesday and Thursday that brought down a brutal mix of sleet, ice, snow and wind. The electric company serves 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and the Thumb.

Consumers Energy, meanwhile, said as of 6 a.m. Friday that it has 480 crews in the field, including more than 100 from four other states, working to get power restored. The storm brought down more than 8,000 of its lines and nearly 189,000 customers were still in the dark as of Friday morning.

On Friday, Consumers officials said a "majority" of affected customers should be restored by Sunday, though restoration work should continue and "be largely complete by the end of the day Monday," according to a press release. Consumers has 6.7 million gas and electric customers across Michigan.

“Our crews are working round the clock to get power back to customers as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Norm Kapala, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge, in a press release early Friday morning. “We still have a long way to go, but as our teams continue to work together to clear debris and assess damage, the restoration work will only speed up. We’re grateful for the patience and understanding of our customers as our crews continue their hard work.”

On Friday, Lauer said about 100,000 of its customers in the areas affected by the storm lost power Thursday due to ice on trees, power lines, and infrastructure.

"There are areas that have been hit particularly hard, especially in Washtenaw and Livingston counties," he said. "That's where we're seeing the most extensive damage, where you had the heaviest ice. In those areas, it exceeded a half inch."

Despite that, DTE crews were able to restore power to 150,000 to 160,000 of its customers Thursday.

Lauer said the company will bring in additional manpower to help with restoration efforts and aims to turn the power on for about 200,000 of its customers on Friday.

"We have over 3,400 people actively working in the field, working on restoration activities and we have additional crews coming in from out-of-state to work on this restoration process with us today," Lauer said. "So I'm hoping for a good day today. I want to make a big knock in this in this storm to get a big chunk of our customers back."

Crews' No. 1 priority is public safety and they are focusing on downed wires and infrastructure that could pose a danger, he said. Next, they are addressing restoring energy to customers who need power for life support, such as those on oxygen, warming centers, nursing homes and critical care facilities, the COO said. After that, he said, the target is the largest swaths where customers are without electricity.

Lauer also said that beginning Saturday, crews will begin to focus on restoring service to schools left in the dark by the storm.

"We want to make sure that all the schools are open back on Monday," he said. "So we will start to prioritize all of the schools that are out of power on Saturday and Sunday to make sure that we knock all the schools out."

On Wednesday and Thursday, repair crews' biggest challenge was the ice which made it difficult to climb utility poles, Lauer said. However, the ice started to melt by about 3 p.m. Thursday, he said.

Going forward, the challenges are frustrated customers and dogs left in yards crews must enter to make repairs, Lauer said. They understand the frustration but urge homeowners to keep in mind that crews have to make sure it's safe to conduct their work, according to the COO. He also urged pet owners to put their dogs inside when DTE crews arrive.

"The voltage of electricity that we use on a system like DTE's is unforgiving," he said. "They have to make sure there is no electricity so they can do the restoration activities in a safe manner and we can then get the electricity flowing back for all customers."

