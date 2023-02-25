'Reach for the stars': Detroit college fair aims to inspire students

Detroit — Second Ebenezer Church's College Fair is back at full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began, and organizers say the interest shown in local students is encouraging.

More than 50 colleges and universities from across Michigan and the United States sent representatives to the 24th annual college fair Saturday at the Detroit church.

The presence of so many colleges and universities shows local students a wealth of educational opportunities await them, said Bishop Edgar Vann II, senior pastor of Second Ebenezer.

"It's a tremendous difference when you know ... that they're just as interested in you as you are interested in them," Vann said. "These people have really put an interest in us. I think it's it's extremely inspiring for kids and their parents as well."

The fair included workshops on financial aid, ACT/SAT test preparation and financial literacy for high school students and their parents as well as scholarship raffles. Several schools in attendance offered opportunities for onsite admissions and scholarship applications.

One out-of-state school present was Howard University, a historically black college in Washington, D.C. Alumni Shanel Adams and Sharon Dodd were volunteering at the fair and are both from Detroit.

"I think it's important for us to reach out to our students who are in high school to kind of guide them and sort of expose them to different educational opportunities," said Dodd, a forensic psychiatrist who lives in Farmington Hills. "Don't limit yourself to Michigan. We've got great universities and schools here, but, you know, reach for the stars."

Some students may be scared to move away for college but they can always move back, Adams said.

"If you can leave Detroit, go to Howard, learn about truth and service and all the things that we believe in, you can come home to Detroit if you ever decide to come back and be a light in our community," said Adams, who lives in Detroit and works as a third-grade teacher.

Kamaria Green, 16, a junior at Clintondale High School, came to the fair with her mother. She has her eyes on Wayne State University's business program and wanted to learn more about it as well as opportunities at other schools.

"Everybody's kind of coming together and everybody's able to see new things and see what's going on in the world," Green said. "It's less difficult than having to go online and do a whole bunch of research."

Green's mother Bacera Mack said parents can be out of the loop when it comes to college applications and functional information on the SAT and ACT exams and scholarship qualifications is very useful.

"I think this is a very important event that can educate them and get them up to speed to what it is they need to provide," Mack said. "It's always good to be ahead of the game if you can."

For the first time this year the fair included trade vendors as well as colleges.

"We want to make sure that there are equitable pathways for kids no matter what they want to pursue," Vann said. "We understand that every kid's not necessarily fit for college but every kid is fit for an opportunity."

Michigan State University recruiter John Ambrose said the fair is important because it shows students that going to college is an option for them.

"They're going to hear about us (MSU), just because they're from the state of Michigan," Ambrose said. "They want an opportunity to ask questions or at least just to have a conversation."

Several students, like 17-year-old Sierra High, liked learning about the out-of-state colleges that attended the fair. High is a senior at Bradford Academy and hopes to study forensic science.

"I feel like I have more choices, colleges to choose from, other than in-state," High said. "I might like to explore new places and stuff."

Not all attendees were high school students. Clinton Township resident Dandre Winchester, 22, attended to look for schools in Wayne and Oakland counties where he can study physical therapy.

"It's always been my goal to go to school but ... I kind of took a seat in the back so I'm trying to get back in front and start driving," Winchester said. "I'm just exploring my options right now, seeing what's available."

Detroit native Kessonga Allen is a senior at the Roeper School in Bloomfield Hills and won a scholarship raffle at the fair.

He is already enrolled at Howard University strategic legal and management communications with hopes of becoming an attorney one day. He attended the fair to recruit students for the Coleman Young Foundation youth leadership program that he is a part of.

"It's very empowering to see so many colleges here and so many people that are front where you're from," Allen said.

hmackay@detroitnews.com