Family fears for safety of missing woman, 69

Detroit — Sandra Hagood's westside house was broken into earlier this month, right around the time when she disappeared, her daughter said.

Police have issued a missing persons report for the 69-year-old woman, who was last seen Feb. 5.

Hagood's daughter, Melissa Hicks, believes the break-in and her mother's disappearance are related.

"Someone ransacked the house and took some of her important papers," Hicks said.

The break-in occurred in Hagood's house on Stout on Detroit's northeast side, her daughter said.

"I think the two are related," Hicks said.

Hicks said her mother hasn't answered her phone, "which is unusual," she said. "She might stay gone for a couple days, but not this long."

Police described Hagood as 5'7 and 150 pounds, and said she may be driving a black 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5601.

