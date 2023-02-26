DETROIT

Detroit police seek tips on man who allegedly shot at officers

Myesha Johnson
The Detroit News
The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting at officers Saturday evening.

Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop after seeing Tyler James Hood enter a vehicle with a gun around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Puritan Avenue and Beaverland Street, according to a police report.

Police said Hood, 33, shot at officers, then drove away before exiting the car and fleeing on foot in the area of Brammell Street and Lyndon. A female passenger remained in the vehicle.

No one was injured, police said.

Hood is described as a male 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a bubble jacket.

Police said Hood should be considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the 6th Precinct at 313-596-45640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

