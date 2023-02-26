Two men killed, two women injured in Detroit shooting

A shooting on Detroit's east side led to the death of a 28-year-old man and a 33-year-old man Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 10300 block of Greensboro Street around 2:27 a.m., Detroit police said.

A 31-year-old female and a 22-year-old female were also involved and sustained nonfatal injuries.

Police said they have have not yet identified a suspect or motive. A shotgun was found at the scene. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.