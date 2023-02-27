Rev. Norman Thomas, longtime Detroit priest, dies at 92

The Rev. Norman Thomas, a beloved priest in the Archdiocese of Detroit, has died, church officials announced Monday.

He was 92 and spent more than 50 years in the ministry, according to his biography on the website for Sacred Heart Church in Detroit, where he had long been a pastor. Church officials did not indicate when he died.

“God blessed him with 92 years of life and we have been part of that blessing as it over flowed to the lives of so many through his 54 years of pastoring here at Sacred Heart,” its pastoral associate, John Thorne, said in a letter to parishioners.

His death was announced in an official letter sent Monday morning from his parish, archdiocese spokeswoman Michelle St. Pierre confirmed.

Ordained in 1955, the Rev. Thomas served as an associate pastor in Wyandotte, Pontiac and Hazel Park. In 1965, he became director of the Urban Parish Apostolate, which coordinated efforts of central city parishes, according to his biography.

In 2007 he was appointed pastor at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Detroit.

He lived and worked at Sacred Heart.

“Known as the “People’s Pastor” each of you enriched his life. He would often say that it was his congregants that made his ministry and gave him LIFE!” Thorne wrote.

In 2022, the Rev. Thomas told the Detroit Catholic, the digital news service for the archdiocese, that he preferred to remain serving though he could have retired years ago.

“I’ve never thought of stopping,” he told the publication. “I like what I’m doing and there’s always more to be done. We’ve got great lay people here who are self-starters that have ideas and put them into action.”

News of the Rev. Thomas’ death sparked condolences on the Friends of Sacred Heart Facebook page.

“The Reverend Father Norman Paul Thomas was one like none other! An exponential example of true priesthood, love, and service to his sheep and the bride of Christ!” Savonte Warren wrote. “He is the reason I wanted to become a priest. At one point, I was his Chief Altar Server! His ability to remember every person’s name he ever met, impeccable! His humor in private and in public, original! His captivating homiletics, necessary! He preached Jesus and God’s love shown to us every day! I’m grateful for every gem given in conversation, his cultivation for the love of liturgy in me, and every olive branch extended in help!”

Born Dec. 18, 1930, in Highland Park, the Rev. Thomas attended public and Catholic schools before graduating from Detroit’s Sacred Heart Seminary High School and College as well as St. John’s Theological Seminary in Plymouth, according to his biography.

In 1965, he earned a master’s degree in social work at Wayne State University.

The priest also chaired an Eastern Market task force and urban parish coalition as well as served as vice chair of the Detroit Catholic Pastoral Alliance, according to his biography.

He was a board member for Catholic Social Services of Wayne County and community development corporations.

Honors include the 2005 Urban League Distinguished Warrior Award.