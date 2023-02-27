State police investigate Sunday shooting on I-94 at Dickerson in Detroit

A Clinton Township woman who told Michigan State Police she was shot in the shoulder while driving on Interstate 94 in Detroit Sunday night is recovering, officials said.

They said the shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Dickerson Avenue on Detroit's east side, according to authorities.

State police were contacted by Detroit police after the 23-year-old woman drove herself to the 9th Precinct. Officers drove the victim to a hospital where troopers spoke with her. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She told troopers that she was at a party earlier Sunday night but left to drop some friends off at their home in Downtown Detroit. She said she was traveling on eastbound I-94 and exited the freeway to get gas. The victim told troopers she felt uncomfortable and chose not to refuel. She re-entered westbound I-94 and soon after a vehicle in the right lane pulled up alongside hers and began shooting, according to officials.

The woman then drove herself to the police precinct, officials said.

State police said they closed the freeway to conduct a search and found two shell casings.

Authorities said they do not have a description of the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

