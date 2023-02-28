Detroit elected officials get 7% salary bump

Detroit — Detroit elected officials approved a 7% increase to salaries for the mayor, nine council members, board of police commissioners and the city clerk.

At its Feb. 15 meeting, the Detroit Elected Officials Compensation Commission voted to approve the 7% increase. The last increase was 2.5% in 2020.

During the Detroit City Council meeting Tuesday, five members approved the pay bump, President Mary Sheffield, James Tate, Latisha Johnson, Fred Durhal II and Coleman A. Young II. Four members, Scott Benson, Angela Whitfield-Calloway, Mary Waters, and Gabriela Santiago-Romero were not present. No comments or discussion were made.

The mayor's pay is $189,301, which will increase to $202,500.

City Council members and the city clerk are paid $89,546 annually, which will increase to $96,000.

The salaries for the council president and the city clerk do not include $2,000 compensation for serving on the city's Election Commission.

Police commissioners make $4,630 and the chairperson is paid $6,877.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_