Suspect accused of shooting at Detroit police arrested

A man suspected of shooting at Detroit police officers Saturday evening is now in custody, officials said.

Tyler James Hood, 33, has been arrested, Detroit police said Tuesday morning in a tweet.

Hood was arrested Monday at a mobile home community near Interstate 275 and Haggerty Road in Novi, according to media reports.

Investigators said Hood fired at Detroit police officers after they tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle he was in at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Puritan Avenue and Beaverland Street near Lahser and McNichols roads on the city's west side.

Police said they saw Hood enter the vehicle with a gun.

After officers tried to stop him, Hood allegedly shot at them, drove away, and then got out of the car before running away in the area of Brammell Street and Lyndon, about a mile from the initial incident. They said a female passenger remained in the vehicle.

No one was injured, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez