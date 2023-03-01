3 Detroit officers injured on city's west side in separate incidents
Three Detroit police officers were hurt Wednesday night responding to separate incidents on the city's west side, officials said.
At around 7:30 p.m., two officers were called to the 18900 block of Woodingham Drive on a domestic dispute report, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.
They were then "assaulted by an individual who may have been having a mental health crisis," Donakowski said.
The person was detained, he said.
The two officers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Other details were not released Wednesday night.
At around 10 p.m., another officer was pursuing someone on foot near Fenkell and Schaefer when a vehicle struck him, Donakowski said.
The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition and other details about the incident were not available late Wednesday.