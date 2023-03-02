Detroit schoolkids like 'Green Eggs and Ham' with a side of pro athletes reading to them

Detroit – It’s not every day a school gets a visit from professional athletes or beloved storybook characters. On Thursday afternoon, students at Davison Elementary-Middle School met both.

To celebrate Dr. Seuss’s 119th birthday, two current and two former Detroit Lions players read to Davison kindergarten through second-grade classes. Two Lions cheerleaders joined them for the Tackle Reading event.

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman, a Detroit native, said the event was a fun way to give back to the community. Pittman was joined by Obinna Eze and former players Alex Lewis and Luther Blue as they took turns reading a large-copy book of the Dr. Seuss classic "Green Eggs and Ham" to the students.

“Letting the kids know the importance of reading at such a young age,” Pittman said. “Letting them develop that throughout the years -- we’re here to give back and let them know that’s important.”

Also making a special appearance was Cat in the Hat, who received a rush of hugs from students as the beloved Seuss character moved through the auditorium.

“When he came out, our whole class was screaming and we were just happy,” said second grader Aria Reaves, 8.

The kids also got some swag to take home. The younger students received a bag containing two Dr. Seuss books, a bookmark and an eraser, while grades three through five received a classroom visit from the football players and some Lions gear.

To round out the event, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced a gift of $5,000 to buy books and furniture for the school’s library.

Principal Randall Coleman said the donation will go a long way to transform a space that has functioned as a storage room for the past few years.

“We had been looking for some donors that would be willing to give us an upgrade,” he said. “Some new books. Reading areas. You know how you go to the library now, that’s what you see. You see these reading spaces with comfortable couches and little comfy chairs that kids can sit and read or work on the Internet … They can sit down relax and have a safe, quiet space.”

